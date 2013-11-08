Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:44 EST
CANADA FX-C$ retreats to session low after strong U.S. jobs data

Fri Nov 8, 2013 8:43am EST
 
TORONTO Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October, dodging any significant impact from a U.S. government shutdown, and as Canadian employment figures came in close to expectations.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of C$1.0487 to the U.S. dollar, softer than just before the data was released and weaker than Thursday's session close at C$1.0461, or 95.59 U.S. cents.
 