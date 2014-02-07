Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:33 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens to 2-1/2 week high after jobs data

Fri Feb 7, 2014 8:42am EST
 
TORONTO Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its strongest level in more than two weeks after North American jobs data showed Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected 29,400 jobs in January, while U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than forecast.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.0987 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.02 U.S. cents, stronger than immediately before the data was released, and Thursday's close of C$1.1070, or 90.33 U.S. cents. This was the currency's strongest level since Jan. 22.
 