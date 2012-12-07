Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:13 EST
CANADA FX-C$ jumps to 1-month high after Canada, U.S. jobs data

Fri Dec 7, 2012 8:39am EST
 
By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar jumped to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after both domestic and U.S. employment reports for November came in better than expected.

The currency touched C$0.9878 versus its U.S. counterpart, or $1.0124 , compared with C$0.9925, or $1.0076, immediately before the releases. It was Canadian dollar's strongest level since Nov. 7.
 