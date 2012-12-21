Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:09 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after CPI, GDP data

Fri Dec 21, 2012 8:39am EST
 
TORONTO Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses slightly to hit a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate in November fell to a three-year low, while the economy grew by only 0.1 percent in October.

The currency touched C$0.9920 versus the greenback, or $1.0081, compared with around C$0.9916, or $1.0085 heading into the reports.
 