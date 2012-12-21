CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after CPI, GDP data
TORONTO Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses slightly to hit a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate in November fell to a three-year low, while the economy grew by only 0.1 percent in October.
The currency touched C$0.9920 versus the greenback, or $1.0081, compared with around C$0.9916, or $1.0085 heading into the reports.
© Thomson Reuters 2016 All rights reserved.