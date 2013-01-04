Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:09 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong Canadian jobs data

Fri Jan 4, 2013 8:37am EST
 
TORONTO Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after Canada added a surprisingly robust 39,800 jobs in December.

At 8:33 a.m. (1333 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9876 to the greenback, or $1.0126, compared with C$0.9880, or $1.0121, at Thursday's North American close. It was at C$0.9910 just before the jobs data was released.

 