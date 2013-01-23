Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:07 EST
CANADA FX-C$ slumps on more dovish Bank of Canada

Wed Jan 23, 2013 10:08am EST
 
TORONTO Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and said a future rate hike was "less imminent" as it reduced its growth forecasts.

The Canadian dollar traded at C$0.9972 to the greenback, or $1.0028, compared with C$0.9930 just before the central bank news and C$0.9927 at Tuesday's North American close.
 