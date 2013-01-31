CANADA FX-C$ gets boost from Canadian GDP data

TORONTO Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the U.S. currency on Thursday after data showed the Canadian economy grew slightly faster than expected in November.

The currency ticked up to C$1.0004 to the greenback, or 99.96 U.S. cents, immediately after the news, from C$1.0016, or 99.84 U.S. cents, just prior. It quickly reverted, however, to trade at C$1.0015, the same level it closed at on Wednesday.