Mon 26 Dec 2016
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after Canada, U.S. data

Thu Feb 7, 2013 8:53am EST
 
TORONTO Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after data showed the value of Canadian building permits registered its biggest two-month drop in at least 24 years.

South of the border, data showed weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and a significant fall in U.S. nonfarm productivity.

Following the flurry of reports, Canada's currency hit a session low of C$0.9969 versus the greenback, or $1.0031, from around C$0.9957, or $1.0043, immediately before the data.
 