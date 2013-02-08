CANADA FX-C$ slides to 1-week low after soft jobs data

TORONTO Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped to its softest level in more than a week on Friday following data that showed Canada's economy unexpectedly shed 21,900 jobs in January, almost entirely in full-time work.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0037 against the U.S. dollar, or $0.9963, its lowest level since Jan. 30. It had ended the North American session Thursday at C$0.9980 against the greenback, or $1.0020.