CANADA FX-C$ weakens after soft manufacturing data

TORONTO Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Friday after economic data showed the country's manufacturing sales fell a bigger-than-expected 3.1 percent.

The Canadian dollar softened to C$1.0047 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.53 U.S. cents, from C$1.0026, or 99.74 U.S. cents just before the data was released. It was also weaker than Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0012, or 99.88 U.S. cents.