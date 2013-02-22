CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 7-month low after inflation, retail sales

TORONTO Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened to its weakest level in seven months against the U.S. dollar after inflation and retail sales data that came in below forecast.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0230 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.75 U.S. cents, weaker than the C$1.0210, or 97.94 U.S. cents shortly before the data was released. The currency finished Thursday's North American session at C$1.087, or 98.16 U.S. cents.