CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 8-month low after Bernanke, U.S. data

TORONTO Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched its weakest level in 8 months against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the publication of prepared testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and consumer confidence data.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0286 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.22 U.S. cents, weaker than the C$1.0261, or 97.46 U.S. cents level seen shortly before the testimony and data results. This was the currency's weakest level since June 29, 2012.