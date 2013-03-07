Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:03 EST
CANADA FX-C$ slightly firmer after trade, building data

Thu Mar 7, 2013 8:46am EST
 
TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer following the release of a report showing Canada's trade deficit narrowed in January as exports grew at a faster rate than imports.

The Canadian dollar initially weakened to C$1.0317 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.93 U.S. cents, following the release of the data. But it then firmed to C$1.0303. It had closed at C$1.0315 versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
 