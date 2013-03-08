Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:03 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong North American jobs data

Fri Mar 8, 2013 8:35am EST
 
TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened sharply to a session high on Friday after much higher-than expected jobs growth in February in both Canada and its main trading partner, the United States.

The currency traded at C$1.0256 to the greenback, or 97.50 U.S. cents, after the employment data, compared with C$1.0288 just before the release and C$1.0294 at Thursday's North American close.
 