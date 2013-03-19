Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:02 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after North American data

Tue Mar 19, 2013 8:41am EDT
 
TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low versus its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after an unexpected drop in domestic factory sales in January offset a rebound in wholesale trade and rise in U.S. housing starts.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0249 to the greenback, or 97.57 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0223, or 97.82 U.S. cents, at Monday's North American close.

 