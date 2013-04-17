Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:02 EST
CANADA FX-C$ holds steady after Bank of Canada cuts forecasts

Wed Apr 17, 2013 10:11am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held rates steady and sharply downgraded its growth expectations, while repeating that at some point it would probably tighten monetary policy.

The Canadian dollar changed hands at C$1.0267 to the greenback, or 97.40 U.S. cents, roughly the same level it was trading at just before Bank of Canada news.

 