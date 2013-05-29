Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:56 EST
CANADA FX-C$ little changed as Bank of Canada holds steady on rate view

Wed May 29, 2013 10:10am EDT
 
TORONTO May 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly hit its strongest level this session but quickly returned to its status quo on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and maintained its view that a hike is the likely next move.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0355, or 96.57 U.S. cents, versus the U.S. dollar after the news, before weakening back to C$1.0375. It was at C$1.8367 just before the announcement and closed at C$1.0395 on Tuesday.
 