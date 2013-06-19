CANADA FX-C$ weakens vs US$ after Fed policy statement
TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would maintain its bond-buying program and gave no indication it was close to curbing it.
The Canadian dollar traded at C$1.0220 to the greenback, or 97.85 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0170 just before the announcement and C$1.0210 at Tuesday's North American close.
