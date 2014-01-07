Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:39 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ weakest since Dec. 30 after North American trade data

Tue Jan 7, 2014 8:47am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after Canada posted a much larger than expected trade deficit, knocking market hopes that the beleaguered export sector might be starting to recover.

The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, touched C$1.0719, or 93.29 U.S. cents shortly after the data was released.

That was its weakest level since Dec. 30.

 