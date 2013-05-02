Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:57 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits weakest in 2 days after Bank of Canada appointment

Thu May 2, 2013 4:20pm EDT
 
TORONTO May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its weakest versus the U.S. dollar in two days on Thursday after the Bank of Canada surprised investors by appointing Stephen Poloz as its new governor.

The currency pushed as high as C$1.0106 to the greenback, or 98.95 U.S. cents after the bank appointed Poloz, the head of Canada's export credit agency. It had been at around C$1.0085 just before the appointment was released.
 