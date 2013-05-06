CANADA FX-C$ recoups losses after strong building permits data

TORONTO May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recouped its losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday to trade back to Friday's closing level after unexpectedly strong Canadian building permits data.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0078 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.24 U.S. cents, stronger than immediately before the figures were released and at the same level as its North American close on Friday.