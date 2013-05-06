Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:58 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ recoups losses after strong building permits data

Mon May 6, 2013 8:42am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recouped its losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday to trade back to Friday's closing level after unexpectedly strong Canadian building permits data.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0078 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.24 U.S. cents, stronger than immediately before the figures were released and at the same level as its North American close on Friday.
 