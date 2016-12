TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed slightly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after domestic housing data came in stronger than expected.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.0544 versus the greenback, or 94.84 U.S. cents. This was stronger than immediately before the data was released and stronger than Monday's finish at C$1.0560, or 94.70 U.S. cents.