CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after Fed minutes

Wed Jul 10, 2013 2:14pm EDT
 
TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback weakened against a range of currencies following the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.0491 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.32 U.S. cents, after the minutes were released, stronger than Tuesday's close at C$1.0526, or 95 U.S. cents.

 