CANADA FX-C$ hits one-month high on strong Canadian retail data

TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in more than a month on Tuesday after Canadian retail sales data came in stronger than expected.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.0298 versus the greenback, or 97.11 U.S. cents after higher auto sales helped drive retail sales 1.9 percent higher in May from April, the biggest jump in more than three years. The currency was up from Monday's North American session close at C$1.0344, or 96.67 U.S. cents.