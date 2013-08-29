Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:48 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after U.S. GDP data

Thu Aug 29, 2013 8:48am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy accelerated more quickly than expected in the second quarter.

The Canadian dollar eased to C$1.0516 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.09 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before the data was released and softer than Wednesday's North American finish at C$1.0485, or 95.37 U.S. cents.
 