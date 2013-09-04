Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:48 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pares gains after wider-than-expected Canadian trade deficit

Wed Sep 4, 2013 8:41am EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared gains against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after Canada posted a larger-than-expected trade deficit of C$931 million in July.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0506 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.18 U.S. cents shortly after the figures were released, weaker than immediately before but still firmer than Tuesday's North American finish at C$1.0530, or 94.97 U.S. cents.

 