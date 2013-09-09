CANADA FX-C$ firms after surprisingly strong building permits data

TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Canadian building permits data hit a record, jumping 20.7 percent and far surpassing the 1 percent rise expected.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0365 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.48 U.S. cents after the data, stronger than just before the figures were released and Friday's North American finish at C$1.0409, or 96.07 U.S. cents.