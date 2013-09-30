CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits session high after GDP data

TORONTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high on Monday after Canadian gross domestic product came in slightly stronger than expected for July, rebounding from a decline the month before. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0287, or 97.21 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday's close of C$1.0303, or 97.06 U.S. cents. The loonie rose as high as $1.0276 shortly after the data, its strongest since Sept 24.