Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:45 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits session high after GDP data

Mon Sep 30, 2013 8:46am EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high on Monday after Canadian gross domestic product
came in slightly stronger than expected for July, rebounding
from a decline the month before.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0287, or 97.21 U.S.
cents, stronger than Friday's close of C$1.0303, or 97.06 U.S.
cents. The loonie rose as high as $1.0276 shortly after the
data, its strongest since Sept 24.
 