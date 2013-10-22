Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:44 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after retail sales, U.S. jobs data

Tue Oct 22, 2013 8:42am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a session high on Tuesday after data showed Canadian retail
sales edged up in August, while a separate report showed the
U.S. economy created far fewer jobs than expected last month.  
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0283 versus the
greenback, or 97.25 U.S. cents, a session high and stronger than
Monday's close of C$1.0301, or 97.08 U.S. cents.
 