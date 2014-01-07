Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:37 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ at weakest since 2010 after soft purchasing data

Tue Jan 7, 2014 10:19am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its
lowest since 2010 on Tuesday after the release of unexpectedly
weak Canadian purchasing data.
    The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.0745 to the
greenback, or 93.07 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0713 to the U.S.
dollar, or 93.34 U.S. cents, just before the data was released.
    The Ivey Purchasing managers Index was 46.3 in December on a
seasonally-adjusted basis.
 