CANADA FX-C$ at weakest since 2010 after soft purchasing data

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest since 2010 on Tuesday after the release of unexpectedly weak Canadian purchasing data. The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.0745 to the greenback, or 93.07 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0713 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.34 U.S. cents, just before the data was released. The Ivey Purchasing managers Index was 46.3 in December on a seasonally-adjusted basis.