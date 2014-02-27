Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:33 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after current account deficit data

Thu Feb 27, 2014 8:42am EST
 
TORONTO Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared declines against the greenback on Thursday after data showed the country's current account deficit widened in the fourth quarter of last year, but not as steeply as analysts had forecast.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1131 to the greenback, or 89.84 U.S. cents after trading around session lows heading into the release. That was a touch weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.1128, or 89.86 U.S. cents.
 