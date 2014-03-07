Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:31 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to a session low after disappointing jobs report

Fri Mar 7, 2014 8:39am EST
 
TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback after data showed the domestic economy unexpectedly shed jobs in February.

At the same time, investors were also taking in data south of the border that showed U.S. job growth accelerated last month.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1055 to the greenback, or 90.46 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0992, or 90.98 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.1064 shortly after the data was released.
 