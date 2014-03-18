Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:30 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after manufacturing sales data

Tue Mar 18, 2014 8:40am EDT
 
TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Tuesday after data showed domestic factory sales rose more than expected in January.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1035 to the greenback, or 90.62 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.1053, or 90.47 U.S. cents. The currency hit a session high of C$1.1025 shortly after the data was released.

 