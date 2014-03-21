Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:33 EST
CANADA FX-C$ touches session high after economic data

Fri Mar 21, 2014 8:41am EDT
 
TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against the greenback on Friday, hitting a session high after data showed the inflation rate came in higher than expected last month, while retail sales for January rebounded.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1179 to the greenback, or 89.45 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.1242, or 88.95 U.S. cents. The loonie was not far off its session high of C$1.1174.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 