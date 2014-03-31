Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:29 EST
CORRECTED-CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after monthly GDP data

Mon Mar 31, 2014 9:00am EDT
 
(Corrects month to January from December)

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Monday after data showed the country's economy rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in January.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1008 to the greenback, or 90.84 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday's close of C$1.1060, or 90.42 U.S. cents. The loonie touched a session high of C$1.1002 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 