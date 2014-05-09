CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after disappointing jobs data

TORONTO May 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic economy unexpectedly shed jobs in April.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0886 to the greenback, or 91.86 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0823, or 92.40 U.S. cents. The currency hit a low of C$1.0902 immediately after the release. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)