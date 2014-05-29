CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after current account data

TORONTO May 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the greenback on Thursday after data showed the country's current account deficit narrowed more than expected in the first quarter.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0855 to the greenback, or 92.12 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.0875, or 91.95 U.S. cents. The loonie rose to C$1.0851 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)