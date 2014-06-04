CANADA FX-C$ stays weak after Bank of Canada statement

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada said the risks of low inflation loomed as large as ever despite a rise in prices.

The Canadian dollar weakened after the decision, though it remained off its session low. The currency was most recently trading at C$1.0944 to the greenback, or 91.37 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0910, or 91.66 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)