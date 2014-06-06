Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:26 EST
CANADA FX-C$ little changed in choppy trade after jobs data

Fri Jun 6, 2014 8:42am EDT
 
TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed in choppy trade against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic economy added 25,800 jobs last month, largely in line with forecasts.

Investors were also taking in a jobs report from south of the border, which showed U.S. employers maintained a solid pace of hiring in May.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0930 to the greenback, or 91.49 U.S. cents, a tad weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0929, or 91.50 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 