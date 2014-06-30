Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:22 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after disappointing GDP data

Mon Jun 30, 2014 8:39am EDT
 
TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Monday after data showed the domestic economy grew at a slower pace than expected in April.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0696 to the greenback, or 93.49 U.S. cents, weaker than Friday's close of C$1.0661, or 93.80 U.S. cents. The loonie touched a session low of C$1.0697 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
 