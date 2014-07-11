CANADA FX-C$ hits session low on Canadian job losses data

TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly lost jobs last month.

Shortly after the report the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0686 to the greenback, or 93.58 U.S. cents, near its session low of C$1.0692 and weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0647, or 93.92 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)