Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:24 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low on Canadian job losses data

Fri Jul 11, 2014 8:40am EDT
 
TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly lost jobs last month.

Shortly after the report the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0686 to the greenback, or 93.58 U.S. cents, near its session low of C$1.0692 and weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0647, or 93.92 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
 