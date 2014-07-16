Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:21 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens after Bank of Canada statement

Wed Jul 16, 2014 10:10am EDT
 
TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada shrugged off a recent surge in inflation as temporary, and maintained its neutral stance on interest rates.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0787 to the greenback, or 92.70 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0758, or 92.95 U.S. cents. The currency hit a session low of C$1.0795 immediately after the statement was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 