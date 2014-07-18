Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:19 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ at session high after inflation, wholesale trade data

Fri Jul 18, 2014 8:40am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic annual inflation rate rose to a 28-month high in June.

At the same time, investors were taking in a separate report that showed wholesale trade rose more than expected in May.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0719 to the greenback, or 93.29 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0758, or 92.95 U.S. cents. The loonie strengthened to C$1.0708 shortly after the reports were released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 