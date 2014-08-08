Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:21 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after disappointing Canadian jobs data

Fri Aug 8, 2014 8:38am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a session low against the greenback on Friday after data showed the country's economy added far fewer jobs than expected in July.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0960 to the greenback, or 91.24 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0921, or 91.57 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a low of C$1.0965 shortly after the report was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
 