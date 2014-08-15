Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:21 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after restated Canadian jobs data

Fri Aug 15, 2014 8:38am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the greenback on Friday after revised data showed the domestic economy added more jobs than expected in July.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0881 to the greenback, or 91.90 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0903, or 91.72 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session high of C$1.0869 shortly after the report was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
 