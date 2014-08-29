Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:18 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong Canadian GDP data

Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:40am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the second quarter.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0839 to the greenback, or 92.26 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0847, or 92.19 U.S. cents. The loonie touched a session high of C$1.0829 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
 