Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:18 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high as Bank of Canada stays neutral

Wed Sep 3, 2014 10:11am EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended gains against the greenback on Wednesday, hitting a session high after the Bank of Canada reiterated its neutral policy stance, and kept rates on hold as expected.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0881 to the greenback, or 91.90 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.0930, or 91.49 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a high of C$1.0877 shortly after the statement was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 