CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after trade balance data

TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended its strength against the greenback to hit a session high on Thursday after data showed the country's trade surplus rose to a nearly six-year high in July.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0831 to the greenback, or 92.33 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.0888, or 91.84 U.S. cents. The loonie touched a high of C$1.0829 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)