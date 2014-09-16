Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:18 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after manufacturing sales data

Tue Sep 16, 2014 8:38am EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the greenback on Tuesday after data showed domestic factory sales rose more than expected in July.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1031 to the greenback, or 90.65 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.1050, or 90.50 U.S. cents. The loonie touched a high of C$1.1024 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
 