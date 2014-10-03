Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:13 EST
CANADA FX-C$ at session low after Canadian trade, U.S. jobs data

Fri Oct 3, 2014 8:39am EDT
 
TORONTO Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday as investors were taking in separate reports that showed a trade deficit in Canada for August, and a pick up in hiring in the United States last month.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1222 to the greenback, or 89.11 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1163, or 89.58 U.S. cents. It hit a session low of C$1.1229 shortly after the reports were released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
 